Boys Lacrosse in First Place as Season Nears End

By Chad Winthrop
The Pacific Palisades High School Dolphins boys lacrosse team finds themselves in first place as the 2019 season comes to a close.
At 10-7 overall on the season, the boys have been especially dominant in league play where they are 5-2 and in home games, where they are 6-1.
With their stellar league record and only one non-league game left in the season, the Dolphin boys will likely finish the 2019 campaign atop the Conference A standings, ahead of Hamilton High School and El Camino Real High School.
The team will play their final regular season game on Tuesday, Apr 23 at Brentwood High School at 4 p.m.
