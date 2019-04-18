Boys Lacrosse in First Place as Season Nears End

Spencer Wynn of Santa Monica High School tries to hit the stick off Pali’s Alessandro Caso on April 4. Photos: Morgan Genser.

By Chad Winthrop

The Pacific Palisades High School Dolphins boys lacrosse team finds themselves in first place as the 2019 season comes to a close.

At 10-7 overall on the season, the boys have been especially dominant in league play where they are 5-2 and in home games, where they are 6-1.

With their stellar league record and only one non-league game left in the season, the Dolphin boys will likely finish the 2019 campaign atop the Conference A standings, ahead of Hamilton High School and El Camino Real High School.

The team will play their final regular season game on Tuesday, Apr 23 at Brentwood High School at 4 p.m.

Author: Staff Writer

