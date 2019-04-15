April Palisades Crimes

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Lead Officer Michael Moore
Stolen Vehicle
- 1000 Hartzell Street, between 3/23/19 at 5:30 p.m. and 3/24/19 at 8:30 a.m. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.
- 600 Amalfi Drive, between 3/24/19 at 9:30 p.m. and 3/25/19 at 1 a.m. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 17300 Sunset Boulevard, between 3/19/19 at 2 p.m. and 3/25/19 at 2:15 p.m. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a repair shop.
- 800 Alma Real Drive, between 3/25/19 at 9 p.m. and 3/26/19 at 6:30 a.m. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.
Burglary
- 1000 El Medio Drive, 4/2/19 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and money.
- 1300 Avenida De Cortez, 4/19/19 at 2 a.m. The suspect entered victim’s home and took money.
Burglary/Theft from Vehicle
- Sunset Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway, 3/24/19 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The suspect used a key “hidden” on victim’s vehicle to enter and took a cell phone and money.
- 1300 Monument Street, between 3/23/19 at 2 p.m. and 3/24/19 at 2 p.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and sunglasses.
- Pacific Coast Highway/Sunset Boulevard, 3/29/19 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. The suspect used a key “hidden” on victim’s vehicle to enter and took a cell phone, wallet, and money.
- 17300 Pacific Coast Highway, 3/29/19 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The suspect used a key “hidden” on victim’s vehicle to enter and took a cell phone, wallet, and sunglasses.
- 800 Alma Real Drive, 3/27/19 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a wallet.
- Temescal Canyon/Sunset Boulevard, 3/16/19 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse.
Theft
- 1000 Swarthmore Avenue, 3/27/19 between 12:10 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 160 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took several handbags, and fled without paying.
- 900 Lachman Lane, between 3/11/19 at 12 p.m. and 3/13/19 at 12 p.m. The suspect took victim’s delivered package from the front porch.
- 14800 Pacific Coast Highway, 4/7/19 at 5:50 p.m. The suspect (female, Hispanic, 5’6″ 160 lb, 30/35 years) entered victim’s business, took beers, and fled without paying.
- 700 Amalfi Drive, 4/7/19 between 7 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. The suspects (#1 male white, #2 female with) took victim’s luggage from the street and fled in a gray Jeep.
- 17900 Pacific Coast Highway, 3/29/19 between 10:45 a.m. and 3:47 p.m. The suspect removed victim’s credit card from victim’s purse.
- 17200 Sunset Boulevard, between 4/8/19 at 8:30 p.m. and 4/9/19 at 7:30 a.m. The suspect entered a multi-vehicle garage and took victim’s bicycle.
- 1400 Allenford Avenue, 4/8/19 between 3:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The suspect took victim’s cell phone from a backpack.
- 17600 Tramonto Drive , 4/12/19 between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The suspect took the doorbell from victim’s home.
Trespass
- 400 Vance Street, 3/22/19 at 1:09 p.m. The suspect (male white, 25/40 years) entered victims front yard and attempted to open the front door several times.
