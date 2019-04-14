Los Leones Trail Gets Some Love

By Chad Winthrop

A wet rainy winter brought mud to the Santa Monica mountains, eroding many trails and while the rain brought greenery and flowers, that in turn attracted many a hiker. Los Leones, one of the more heavily trafficked trails in Los Angeles, got especially worked by the combination of rain, mud and hikers, which is why on April 6 the Sierra Club, California State Parks and the Temescal Canyon Association took matters and dirt into their own hands and organized a trail clean up for Los Leones.

Patti Beck a Pacific Palisades resident and Sierra Club members Mozafar Bahrami and Bob Bailey. Photos: Morgan Genser.

Saul Miller (far left) of the Sierra Club and Dale Chaloukian of the Angeles District Trail Maintenance (far right).

Mozafar Bahrami and Bob Bailey give the trail some care

Randy Young (left) event organizer pounds down loose dirt with Ed Low of Pacific Palisades.