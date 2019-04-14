Los Leones Trail Gets Some Love

By Chad Winthrop 

A wet rainy winter brought mud to the Santa Monica mountains, eroding many trails and while the rain brought greenery and flowers, that in turn attracted many a hiker. Los Leones, one of the more heavily trafficked trails in Los Angeles, got especially worked by the combination of rain, mud and hikers, which is why on April 6 the Sierra Club, California State Parks and the Temescal Canyon Association took matters and dirt into their own hands and organized a trail clean up for Los Leones.

  • Patti Beck a Pacific Palisades resident and Sierra Club members Mozafar Bahrami and Bob Bailey. Photos: Morgan Genser.
  • Saul Miller (far left) of the Sierra Club and Dale Chaloukian of the Angeles District Trail Maintenance (far right).
  • Mozafar Bahrami and Bob Bailey give the trail some care
  • Randy Young (left) event organizer pounds down loose dirt with Ed Low of Pacific Palisades.
