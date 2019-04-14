Los Leones Trail Gets Some Love

By Chad Winthrop
A wet rainy winter brought mud to the Santa Monica mountains, eroding many trails and while the rain brought greenery and flowers, that in turn attracted many a hiker. Los Leones, one of the more heavily trafficked trails in Los Angeles, got especially worked by the combination of rain, mud and hikers, which is why on April 6 the Sierra Club, California State Parks and the Temescal Canyon Association took matters and dirt into their own hands and organized a trail clean up for Los Leones.
