Spring Garden Tour Invites us to Spend More Time with Nature

This spectacular view of the Santa Monica Mountains presents a stunning background for this patio landscape. Photo: Tom Hofer.

By Staff Writer

Embark on this year’s Pacific Palisades Spring Garden Tour, and discover beautiful gardens throughout Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood. This self-driving tour is set for Sunday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features five private residence gardens, a condominium association’s garden installation and the N/E/X/T/Garden in Temescal Canyon. The garden of Roger’s Gardens co-founder, Lew Whitney will be featured on the Tour.

As California has been reveling in rain this year, landscapers have been sculpting and fashioning their plants. Colors we have seen in the gardens this year seem to have a surreal quality which sparks the imagination. Some special features of this year’s gardens include: panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, gardens which incorporate children friendly spaces, and kaleidoscope popping succulent gardens with rustic Mediterranean features.

This growing wall offers interest on the passage way from the front yard to the back yard. Photo: Tom Hofer.

Landscape designers focused on creating garden spaces where families and friends could gather and spend quality time outdoors nestled amid nature and her elements.

There will be cookies for sale and special prizes for some lucky Tour ticket holders.

The N/E/X/T/Garden in Temescal Canyon is open on Tour day from 11-5 p.m. and will feature docent led tours of the garden. Docents will share information about native and drought tolerant plants and some succulents, and, how once they are established, these type of plants can provide endless hours of enjoyment with minimal tending.

Each tour guest will receive a special set of coupons with each ticket purchase. Tickets are $30 per person and children can attend free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tour guests may purchase tickets online at www.pacpalgardenclub.org or, in person, at the following vendors: Gift Garden Antiques in Pacific Palisades, Merrihew’s Nursery in Santa Monica, and Wild Birds Unlimited or Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery in West LA. Make your way over to the Pacific Palisades Spring Garden Tour on April 14 and spend more time with nature.