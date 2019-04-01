Recent Pali Crimes

Submitted by Michael Moore LAPD Senior Lead Officer

Stolen Vehicle

1500 Lachman Lane, between 3/22/19 at 7:30 p.m. and 3/23/19 at 11 a.m. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle from the street.

600 Jacon Way, between 3/21/19 at 9:30 p.m. and 3/22/19 at 8 a.m. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle from the street.

800 Galloway, at 3/24/19 at 3:23 a.m. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

Burglary

800 Haverford, 3/18/19 at 1 a.m. The suspect (male, black hair, 5’6″/5’8″ 130/150 lb, 25/35 years) pulled up a multi-car garage door to enter the property and took a bicycle.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17900 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/4/19 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 3/24/19 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The suspect opened the victim’s vehicle using a key and took a wallet.

Theft

17100 Avenida De Santa Ynez, 3/17/19 at 2:30 p.m. The suspect called the victim and said that the victim’s computer was not working. The suspect tricked the victim into paying the suspect with Google Play Cards.

800 Haverford, between 3/17/19 at 11:50 p.m. and 3/18/19 at 5:50 a.m. The suspect took victim’s bicycles from a parking garage.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17500 Castellammare, between 3/4/19 at 8 p.m. and 3/5/19 at 10:15 a.m. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer and sunglasses.

Swarthmore/Sunset, 3/5/19 between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The suspect took the front license plate from the victim’s vehicle.

Theft

15300 Antioch, 3/8/19 at 2:18 p.m. The suspect (male black, black hair, 6′ 180 lb, 30 years) took a fanny pack from victim’s business.

800 Galloway, 3/6/19 at 6 p.m. The suspect, pretending to work for DWP, tricked victim into giving money by saying victim’s bill was overdue.

Vandalism

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 3/5/19 at 9:30 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for vandalism after puncturing a tire on the victim’s vehicle with a knife.