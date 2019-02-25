Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes

January 2019 Sales

By Murrary Weisberg | Associate Manager of Sotheby’s Brentwood

2019 vs 2018

Number Sold: 8 Down 52.94%

Median Price: $ 3,600,000 Up 2.86%

Average Price: $ 3,782,500 Down 17.17%

1216 Las Pulgas Road $2,500,000

17607 Tramonto Drive $2,500,000

1250 Monument Street $2,900,000

433 El Medio Avenue $3,000,000

878 Hartzell Street $4,200,000

15425 Via De Las Olas $4,800,000

16879 Charmel Lane $4,850,000

17800 Tramonto Drive $5,510,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Sotheby’s Brentwood.

Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR

2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System

2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors



11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200

Los Angeles, California 90049

310-481-6260



Cal BRE Lic #00906751 Sotheby’s International Realty11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200Los Angeles, California 90049 310-575-3264 FaxCal BRE Lic #00906751