Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes
January 2019 Sales
By Murrary Weisberg | Associate Manager of Sotheby’s Brentwood
2019 vs 2018
Number Sold: 8 Down 52.94%
Median Price: $ 3,600,000 Up 2.86%
Average Price: $ 3,782,500 Down 17.17%
- 1216 Las Pulgas Road $2,500,000
- 17607 Tramonto Drive $2,500,000
- 1250 Monument Street $2,900,000
- 433 El Medio Avenue $3,000,000
- 878 Hartzell Street $4,200,000
- 15425 Via De Las Olas $4,800,000
- 16879 Charmel Lane $4,850,000
- 17800 Tramonto Drive $5,510,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Sotheby’s Brentwood.
Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors
Sotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751
Social Icons