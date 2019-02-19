Patricia Phoenix Harrington Remembered

Submitted by Ken Kallmeyer

Patricia Phoenix Harrington, a ten-year resident of the Palisades and a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church, passed away on January 14, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92. Born in Chicago, IL to Florence and George Phoenix Sr., she was the eldest of three children. She spent her childhood and young adult life in and around Chicago becoming a proficient pianist and a lover of literature.

In 1944 she left to attend Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she obtained a degree in Psychology. After college Patricia began her career in radio journalism which took her to various cities and stations along the East coast. Her outgoing personality and talent for story telling served her well.

In the early 1950s she met her future husband, William R. Harrington of Scranton, Pennsylvania. In 1954 she accepted his marriage proposal and saved him from a life in the monastery. They were married in Chicago on June 26, 1954 and after a two-week Honeymoon in Europe the newly married couple took up residence in Rome, Italy. This started Patricia’s lifelong love of anything Italian. They spent two blissful years in Rome during which time Pat worked part time as a special correspondent for NBC doing celebrity interviews in and around Rome.

When returning to the United States they ended up settling in West Simsbury, CT. with their only child, Claudia Harrington (1957-2018). During the 40+ years on Stockade Road Patricia was always on the go. She started and ran her own business, Patricia Harrington Interiors, became a Real Estate Agent, was active in the CT Opera Guild and her local Catholic churches. In 2008 she gave up the weather of the Northeast to come west to Pacific Palisades to live with Claudia and her family. While in California Patricia spent time with her family along with frequent trips to CVS, Gelsons and the beauty parlor. She also joined a memoir writing group and once again put her talent for storytelling to good use. Her memoirs, though they go unfinished, are a testament to her talents and give a glimpse of her life’s adventures.

Patricia is survived by her brother, George Phoenix Jr., her three grandchildren; Tess, Gretchen, and Emmett Kallmeyer, and son in law Ken Kallmeyer.

A memorial mass was held at Corpus Christi Church on the afternoon of January 19, 2019. Celebrants at the mass were Monsignor Jim Forsen and Father Dennis Mongrain.