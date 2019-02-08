Paul Revere Takes 11 Medals in League Championship

By Steven D. Gatto

The Paul Revere Wrestling Club Took second place in the Delphic League Championship tournament held February 2nd in West Los Angeles.

Under the dedicated guidance of Head Coach Adam Hunter and Assistant Coaches Aldo Juliano, Tyler Smithand and Ryan Bland, Paul Revere Middle School won 11 medals including 4 gold earned by James VanWagenen, Michael Gatto, Christopher Pettit and Ryan Woods.

Harvard Westlake and Chamanade gave our team some strong competition but Billy Bentley, Leo Valez, Carlos Rodriguez, Parker Field and Ryan Natvig showed that training really pays off and earned silver medals while Derek Anwar and Charlie Rosen earned bronze in a very strong weight class. It was a long tough season and we are proud that most of our squad will be returning next year after training in the offseason.

In a sport where technical skill beats strength most of the time we owe thanks to our devoted coaches for their expertise and mentorship on campus and off and special thanks to our youngest supporter Violet for standing by us her whole life. GO REVERE!!!!!