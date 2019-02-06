Yogurt Shoppe Celebrates 8 Years

By Staff Writer

This year will be The Yogurt Shoppe’s 8th year serving Pacific Palisades, and they are having a party at the shop on Sunday, February 10th to celebrate!

“We will have a face painter, balloon artist (hopefully), balloons, party favors and best of all, Buy One Get One Free all day!” said owner Kevin Sabin. “We will have fantastic flavors as well as freshly made waffle cones and chocolate dipped waffle bowls.”

Over the eight years, The Yogurt Shoppe has enjoyed in the Palisades, not only have residents benefited from tasty frozen yogurt, but the community has benefited as well.

“To date, we have raised over $75,0000 through our happy hour fundraiser (runs from 5-7 p.m. every day all month long) and donations to local sports teams, charities, schools and more! Most recently we raised $308 for our local Fire Station Station 69,” Sabin said.

In January both shops fundraised for Pali High Youth and Government. In February they will be fundraising for Thirst Project -Pali Walk For Water in February.

For more information, visit the yogurtshoppe.com or follow them on social media.