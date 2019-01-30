Palisades Home Burglary and Car Theft

Vehicle stolen from Pali home.

By Sam Catanzaro

Last week, a burglar broke into a Pacific Palisades residence, took a set of keys and stole a vehicle, all while the victims were at home asleep, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The crime took place January 22 between 10:45 p.m. and 5:45 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Galloway Street in the Palisades, just three blocks away from Palisades Village, in the timeframe in which the residents were asleep.

According to LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore in a weekly crime update, the suspect entered the victim’s home through a kitchen door and took victim’s purse and vehicle keys. The suspect then exited victim’s home and took the victim’s vehicle.

At the time of publishing, Moore said in an email to Palisades News that he has “not heard the status of the vehicle.”