Woolsey Fire Recovery Assistance Deadlines Approaching

Jan. 31 deadline for local and federal assistance programs.

Residents who suffered losses during the Woolsey Fire should be aware of approaching deadlines for recovery assistance from county, state and federal agencies.

The County of Los Angeles and Department, CalRecyle, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration all have January 31 deadlines for various services, loans and grants available to victims.

January 31 – Submit Right of Entry (ROE) form to opt-in for County and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecyle) to gain access to and remove debris from your property.

January 31 – Deadline to submit the Private Debris Removal/Opt-out form.

January 31 – To apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for grants.

January 31 –To apply to Small Business Administration (SBA) for home or business loans.

“L.A. County continues to provide residents with resources, as they begin recovery efforts. The County partnered with CalRecycle which is operating the Debris Removal Operation Center (DROC) to guide residents through the process,” the County of Los Angeles said in a press release. “L.A. County residents affected by the fire are encouraged to apply to FEMA for grants. The same deadline applies to those applying for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).”

Contact FEMA at (800) 621-3362 or visit their website at disasterassistance.gov for more information.

Contact SBA at (800) 659-2955 or visit their website at www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Visit lacounty.gov/lacountyrecovers and follow @ReadyLACounty for updates on program deadlines.