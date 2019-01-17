Video Released of Palisades Private Security Guard Arresting Amputee

Footage shows Palisades Patrol officer apprehending a homeless amputee.

By Sam Catanzaro

A video has been posted on Instagram of a homeless amputee in a wheelchair being forcefully handcuffed and apprehended by a private security guard in Pacific Palisades.

The video, posted by the Adrenaline News Group (@angnews), depicts an incident that occurred in September 2018 at Gladstones Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades. An employee of a client of Gates Private Security was sweeping the parking lot when a man in a wheelchair approached her and verbally threatened to kill her by slicing her throat, according to Gates Private Security CEO Scott Wagenseller.

Two officers from Palisades Patrol, a private security service under Gates Private Security, responded to the scene of the incident. The victim requested a private person’s arrest on the subject and the Palisades Patrol personnel attempted to handcuff the subject.

In the videos below, filmed by one of the Palisades Patrol officers, the arrest of the subject, who is referred to as “Jimmy” in the video, can be viewed. Warning, these videos contain offensive language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adrenaline News Group (@angnews) on Jan 14, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adrenaline News Group (@angnews) on Jan 15, 2019 at 6:45pm PST

In response to this incident, Wagenseller released the following video statement on Wednesday, January 16.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived on the scene following the subject’s apprehension and determining that no crime had been committed, the subject was not arrested. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, however, were called and the subject was placed on a 51-50 hold for a mental evaluation and personal safety.

According to a source close to Palisades News speaking on the condition of anonymity, the California Department of Consumer Affairs Bureau of Security and Investigative Services is investigating the conduct of the private officer and Palisades Patrol. The same source also said the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners is looking into the incident.

Palisades News has contacted the California Department of Consumer Affairs Bureau of Security and Investigative Services and the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners asking for confirmation that these investigations are taking place. Check back for more details.