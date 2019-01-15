Mudslides Force Woolsey Fire Burn Areas Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders issued for many Malibu areas.

By Sam Catanzaro

Many areas in Malibu are under mandatory evacuation orders after the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) identified properties in the Woolsey Fire burn area that may be subject to a high volume of mud and debris flow.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel was out Monday evening giving residents at the identified properties advance evacuation notice. Mandatory evacuations began this morning (January 15) at 8:00 a.m.

Specific properties in the following areas received door-knock notification and posted notices at their residence Monday evening and again Tuesday morning, according to the LAFD.

Corral Canyon / El Nido

Escondido / Old Chimney

Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

Malibou Lake

All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

“The areas identified above are at high risk for potential mud and debris flow. These properties are adjacent to steep slopes or are located at the base of drainage areas,” LAFD said.

According to the department, not all properties may be directly impacted by mud and debris flow, but all roads in the area are subject to closure, and residents may have limited access in and around the evacuated communities.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs have established patrols to monitor evacuated neighborhoods for looting and to ensure public safety.

All Woolsey Fire burn areas continue to be subject to possible evacuations. County public safety authorities are issuing these additional precautions:

Communities in low-lying areas or next to steep slopes or waterways are particularly at-risk of falling debris and mud flow.

Residents living in homes with limited roadway access or that can become isolated for an extended period due to the storm should consider leaving before storms arrive.

Homes or neighborhoods with gates should consider leaving them open to avoid being trapped due to mud flow accumulation; even one-inch of mud can restrict gate operations.

If your property becomes unsafe and there is no time to evacuate, seek safe high- ground.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water.

Since all canyon roads may be blocked and subject to closure for extended periods, residents should have enough food, water, medication and supplies for at least 7 to 10 days for all family members, including pets and large animals.

Evacuation centers have been opened at the South Gym of Santa Monica High School and Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center (27040 Malibu Hills Road. For more information, contact the American Red Cross:1 (800) RED-CROSS

“The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current weather conditions. Please adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders. A reminder to drive slowly & yield to emergency personnel in the area. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911,” reads a Los Angeles County press release.