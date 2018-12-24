Palisades Kids Participate in Extreme Gingerbread House-Building Contest

Teens and tweens duke it out with candy and graham crackers.

By Staff Writer

The components were simple: eight sheets of graham crackers, royal icing and candy. The rules were straight ahead: build the most extreme gingerbread house.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, 25 teens and tweens ages 10 to 18 participated in the Extreme Gingerbread Houses competition at the Palisades Branch Library. In this twist on the classic holiday activity, small teams of sweet wielding construction workers duked it out to see who could craft the most creative and extreme structure using only frosting, gingerbread and candy.

“The small church with the smarties in a pastel grid won for Structural Integrity and the larger home that had a step ramp going up and a small garden with pumpkins (made out of Dots) won for “Creativity/Originality,” said Jessica Levy, a Young Adult Librarian at the Palisades Branch Library.