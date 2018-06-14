Viewpoint: Los Angeles Housing Math Doesn’t Add Up

By Mark Ryavec

Special to the Palisades News

Even though there are roughly 25,000 homeless in Los Angeles, Proposition HHH never purported to produce more than 10,000 units of permanent supportive units over 10 years, at a cost of $1.9 billion. On its face, HHH alone would have left 15,000 people on the street.

Reports show that the $247 million in HHH funds allocated so far will produce about 1,466 permanent supportive units. Extrapolating this data over the life of the Proposition shows the city can produce only about 5,686 units from HHH, not 10,000.

This assumes, however, that tax credits, which account for 20% to 70% of each project’s budget, will be bought by corporate investors. As reported in the L.A. Timesseveral months ago, corporate investors are walking away from tax credits due to their much lower tax burden under the $1.5-trillion federal tax reduction act. If tax credit underwriting diminishes, the city will see even those 1,466 approved units at risk of not being built.

To the extent that affordable housing developers and city leaders have to double-tap the only local source available, Prop. HHH, the total build-out would drop below 5,686 units.

Using 50% as the average percentage of project funding deriving from tax credits, the loss of half of the previously anticipated tax credit funds would lower the total units that could be built through HHH to 4,264 instead of 5,686.