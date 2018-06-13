Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Summer Hours for 2018

Maggie Gilbert Aquatics Center Director Brooke King has released the summer schedule for the pools located at the Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St.

“We have more early evening hours than ever, which I’m hoping will work for community members who otherwise can’t swim during our a.m. or lunchtime-lap windows,” King told the News.

Competition/Lap Pool (large pool):

Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 5 to 8 p.m.

Fri: 6:30 to 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instructional Pool (small pool):

Monday through Thursday: 5:45 to 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday: 6:30 to 9 a.m.; 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit card, cash or check accepted and daily, monthly and annual membership fees are listed on the website. For more information, visit palihigh.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=659289&type=d&pREC_ID=1111460.