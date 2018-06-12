Viewpoint – Sibling Rivalry: Brothers and Cities

By David Grinsfelder

Special to the Palisades News

The cities of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmö, Sweden remind me quite a bit of me and my younger brother, Matthew. While deep down we respect each other, on the surface it may seem as though we take pleasure in relentlessly ridiculing each other.

Copenhagen and Malmö are separated by only a 16 kilometer stretch of water, but residents lightheartedly bicker constantly. Over one weekend in late May, I stayed with my childhood au pair in Malmö, and each day made the journey across the Österbridge to play tourist in the city of Copenhagen.

The first immediate difference one notices between the “Big Brother” city of Copenhagen and the “Little Brother” city of Malmö is differing architectural styles.

Copenhagen’s environment is staggering with historic splendor, spiraling church steeples and picturesque building edifices, which line its main canals.

Malmö is unique in its modern style, with all-glass exteriors on some buildings, other structures that seem to be inspired by abstract Picasso paintings, and of course the Turning Torso, Malmö’s flagship tower that rotates 90 degrees from bottom to top. The architectural trend of Malmö could best be described as bordering on “futuristic.”

I also discovered distinct singularities between Danish and Swedish cuisine. The Danes are very fond of their fika, a small snack consisting of coffee and a slice of chocolate cake that can be found in any cafe or restaurant. They feast on plates of frikadeller (meatballs), flœskesteg (roast pork) and rugbrød (rye bread), flushed down by Danish wine or another cup of coffee.