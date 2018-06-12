OomPaPa Band Members Needed for Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Do you know how to play a musical instrument? The Palisades Oom PaPa Band is looking for new members, all ages are welcome.

Rehearsals will take place every Saturday morning during the month of June from 10:30 a.m. to noon in order to prepare to march in the Palisades Fourth of July parade.

During rehearsals, parade tunes and marching will be practiced. There are no fees and no dues. This is just pure fun. Everyone from middle-school kids to people who played in high school or college and have retired their instrument are sought to come “make music.”

This is the 70th Palisades Parade and the Oom PaPa Band is proud to participate. People of all ages are also sought to carry banners and flags. Twirlers are needed.

For more information, contact Marla Eisenberg at meisenberg310@gmail.com or visit palisades4th.com or look for the Oom PaPa Band Facebook page.