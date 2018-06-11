REAL ID Cards Now Available at the DMV

TSA will not allow California residents to use a driver’s license as identification to go through airport security, starting in 2020. Instead, one must show a REAL ID, a passport or military ID to go through security.

On January 22, California started issuing REAL ID cards, which are the equivalent of driver’s licenses and are available through the DMV.

Twenty-seven states are already compliant with the new federal identification card, which is supposed to be harder to forge, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The new card must include the following information: 1.) full legal name; 2.) residential address; 3.) birth date; 4.) gender; 5.) driver’s license/identification card number; 6.) digital front-facing photograph; and 7.) signature.

In order to obtain a card, a resident must have 1.) proof of identity (U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved from 1-94); 2.) proof of social security number (Social Security card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN); 3.) California residency document (utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document; and 4.) a name change document, such as a marriage license may be required. Original documents or certified copies are required. Visit dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs.