PaliHi Photographers Produce Stunning Exhibit

“There is so much work that goes into an exhibit,” said Budge, who will attend Parsons at the New School in New York City this fall.

“There is a feng shui of what goes together,” said Saltz, who plans to attend UC Berkeley, majoring in art and photography. “The color schemes—and making it fun for people to see.” Budge agreed, “It [arranging the photos] is an art form within itself.”

Saltz added, “I like doing unconventional organic shapes [of photos] that flow together, not in one line or a pattern.”

Asked how much Steil helped them, both said that their teacher had told them, “It’s totally your show.”

Saltz, who attended Corpus Christi, needed an elective as a freshman and was placed in advanced photography, which then led to AP Photography and AP Art. Her father is orthodontist Gary Saltz and her mother, Edie, is a hairstylist.

Budge, whose father Jamie is known for his surfing films about the inception of the sport, said he’s been shooting photos of people skateboarding since he was in elementary school. His mother, Patti, is a bookkeeper.

Budge received his first camera when he was about 11 and has already been paid for his work. “I’ve done a commercial shoot, and I’ve shot photos of houses for real estate agents,” he said.

“Mr. Steil gives us lots of opportunities,” Saltz said.

Many of the photos displayed were fashion shots. Steil, a former professional fashion photographer, arranged for clothing designer Venia and a hair and makeup company to come to the school to prep student photographers and models for their photo shoots.

Several interesting fashion shots were on exhibit from Sierra Margolis, who started taking photos in seventh grade at Revere with a little point-and-shoot camera. She will attend Berkeley with plans to major in environmental studies and minor in photography.

“This is my second year in an actual photo class,” Margolis said. “I like science a lot. When I went to