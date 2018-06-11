Marquez School Celebrates Its Student Gardens

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

With the school year coming to a close, Marquez Elementary School gardening students and garden coordinator Marie Steckmest invited guests to a special celebration on May 30.

Billy and Janice Crystal, the co-Honorary Mayors of Pacific Palisades, were among those enjoying kale smoothies, a wide assortment of vegetables to munch on and salsa.

Students from 17 classrooms, from kindergarten through fifth grade, gave tours of the student gardens or spoke about what they had grown.

In the background, student trumpeter Sean Wahlig, sax player Antonio Vinzoni and keyboard player James Marks entertained everyone with jazz selections.

Steckmest, a Palisadian and former Citizen of the Year who started the gardening program six years ago with only second-grade students participating, noted how the program has grown.

“I offer it to the teachers and every year more take it in,” Steckmest said.

Two fifth-grade students from Lisa Timmerman’s class said,“Boy, did we plant a lot!” The two explained that one of the plantings had involved a science experiment in which half the class had their plants covered by a clear bag and the other half by a black bag. “I unfortunately had a black bag, so my plant was like a neon yellow,” the first student said, and then explained about photosynthesis and chlorophyll.