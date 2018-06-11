Four Young Pacific Palisades Baseball Stars, One Great Charity

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Your kid has been through Pacific Palisades Baseball Association, and maybe even played all-stars, but now he tells you that he’s done with that sport and plans to concentrate on swimming or music or photography. His bat and glove are stored in your garage: he doesn’t want them.

Rising high school sophomores Wyatt Standish, Leo Rochman and David Orlinsky will gladly take them. They run a charity, Gold Glove, that collects and distributes new and gently used baseball gear to kids at the Compton Urban Youth Academy, a nonprofit that offers softball and baseball opportunities.

Gold Glove was founded in 2016 by Jack Standish, Wyatt’s older brother, who played PPBA and is now a senior at North Hollywood High.

Jack said,“I started Gold Glove Charity as a way to support young baseball players in Los Angeles who do not have the means to purchase the gear that they need to play baseball. I hope that through our efforts other kids will have the same opportunity to enjoy the sport the same way I have all these years.”

Since Jack is headed to the University of Chicago this fall, he has turned to three other “super stars” to take over the charity: Rochman, Orlinsky and Wyatt Standish.

Every Saturday during the PPBA season, the young men place three collection boxes at the Palisades Recreation Center near the Field of Dreams: one by the entrance, a second by the Bat and Grill and the third by the stairs to the fields off Frontera Drive.