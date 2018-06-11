Editorial: Getting All of the Facts Makes Sense

Back in February, someone said they heard that Norris Hardware was going out of business. I went to Leland Ford, the landlord, and asked him. He said that the lease was up in September, but that he didn’t think anything would change.

About 10 days ago, I read a front-page headline in our town’s other newspaper stating “So, Farewell, Norris Hardware.” The story said that “the building is now up for lease through Westside Retail.” I looked for quotes from either Ford and/or the tenant, but there were none.

As soon as someone posted the article on Nextdoor Palisades, the social media site went crazy with postings such as: “Just read on another thread that Norris Hardware is closing, because of rent inflation due to the Caruso Effect (someone said it’s going from $5,000 to $50,000).”

Another person wrote: “I heard it was closing because of a massive rent increase for them and also Ralphs and the Pali Car Wash. I talked to one of the head service employees there and they will not be looking for a new location. I hate to bring everyone the bad news, I can only wish it wasn’t true.”

And, “I just spoke with [employee] Allen Norris about 30 minutes ago; while he confirmed that nothing was final, it was so obvious they are closing. He had nothing encouraging to say, seemed very distraught over it, downright depressed is how I would describe him.”

Another Norris employee on Nextdoor tried to be helpful. “I can say that nothing has been finalized, yet and yes, the lease is being renegotiated. The people reporting all of this ‘news’ have absolutely nothing to do with the business or the property. ZERO firsthand knowledge and conjecture unfortunately DOES sell newspapers.”