Candidates Vying to Lead The Pacific Palisades Community Council

The election for officer positions for the Pacific Palisades Community Council will take place at 7 p.m. on June 14, after a forum is held in the Palisades Library community room. The public is invited to listen. Afterwards, Area and organizational representatives will then vote via secret ballot to see who will lead the organization for the next year.

President/Chair:

LOU KAMER is the current the at-large representative on PPCC and owns a technology solutions and security company. He formed PaliWorks to focus on crosswalks and beautification projects.

GEORGE WOLFBERG is the current vice president of PPCC and a past president (2002). He led the Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association and was chair of the Pot- rero Canyon Citizen Advisory Committee.

Vice President:

PETER CULHANE currently represents the Highlands (Area 2 on the council) and is president of the Summit Club Home- owners Association. He moved here in 1999 from the East Coast, where he had his own construction company.

RICK MILLS is the Area 4 representative and a past president of the Design Review Board, where he served for eight years. He is a licensed realtor and serves as a paralegal to a real estate firm.