Candidates Vying to Lead The Pacific Palisades Community Council

The election for officer positions for the Pacific Palisades Community Council will take place at 7 p.m. on June 14, after a forum is held in the Palisades Library community room. The public is invited to listen. Afterwards, Area and organizational representatives will then vote via secret ballot to see who will lead the organization for the next year.
President/Chair:
LOU KAMER is the current the at-large representative on PPCC and owns a technology solutions and security company. He formed PaliWorks to focus on crosswalks and beautification projects.
GEORGE WOLFBERG is the current vice president of PPCC and a past president (2002). He led the Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association and was chair of the Pot- rero Canyon Citizen Advisory Committee.
Vice President:
PETER CULHANE currently represents the Highlands (Area 2 on the council) and is president of the Summit Club Home- owners Association. He moved here in 1999 from the East Coast, where he had his own construction company.
RICK MILLS is the Area 4 representative and a past president of the Design Review Board, where he served for eight years. He is a licensed realtor and serves as a paralegal to a real estate firm.
Secretary:
CATHERINE RUDDY is immediate past president of the Palisades Woman’s Club. A resident since 2004, she practiced law focusing on commercial litigation and has served as a judge pro tempore for the L.A. Superior Court.
CHRIS SPITZ is an 11-year PPCC member and the current chair emeritus. A business attorney, she has also served on the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils.
Treasurer:
JOANN BARRY has a Master of Business from Rice University and is a chartered financial analyst. She is currently a market specialist at Bloomberg LP.
RICHARD COHEN, the incumbent, was an area representative on the council before becoming chair (2008-10). He is a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley.
If you live in Pacific Palisades and have a preference for specific candidates, contact your area representative. If you are unsure who represents you, visit: pacpalicc.org.
