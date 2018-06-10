UCLA’s Bill Simon, a Palisades Resident, Gives the ‘Last Lecture’

Simon told the audience about Cindy. “She has been a great mom to our children Willie, Lulu and Griffy and a stepmom to Cary.” He bragged about Cindy and Dollies Making a Difference and how that organization has shipped out more than 30,000 dolls. He showed a slide of the YMCA’s Simon Meadow in Temescal Canyon. “You see this?” he asked the audience. “This is all Cindy’s doing. She is active in the Y.”

Simon, a partner at Massey Quick Simon, a wealth-management firm with $3.7 billion in assets, explained how the miracle of compound investing is also true of partners.

Even if it’s a modest return,“someday if you are patient, you will have a lot of money because that four percent earns not only on your principal, but on the four percent you earned the prior year.” Simon pointed to Cindy and his brother as examples of compounding because “they just keep getting better.”

“Body, Mind and Spirit” are “inextricably intertwined.”

“Physical education is just as important as academics,” Simon said. He explained that when he attended Williams College and played for the tennis team, his grades were higher: physical activity helped with academics.

That led him to start the UCLA Health “Sound Body Sound Mind” foundation, which has helped fund new fitness centers in more than 100 high schools, including Palisades High in 1998. Simon’s takeaway life lesson: “You never know when an opportunity will arise!”

Regarding the mind, he quoted famous investor Charles Munger: “In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn’t read all the time—none, zero.” That prompted Simon’s next life lesson: “Learning continues after graduation.”

“Spirituality is the acknowledgement of something greater than ourselves,” said Simon, who is the author of two books on the Catholic Church. “Love holds the eternal triangle together.”

His prefect day: “Break a sweat, say a prayer and read a book.”

HUMAN NATURE:

“Your ego is not your amigo.”

Simon warned that his ego “has gotten me into trouble” and recalled how he had invested in a telephone booth company (Pacific Coin) in 1998. His wife had asked, “How about cell phones?” But he assured her this was a good investment.

That failure led the 1982 graduate of Boston College Law School to list his ego’s greatest hits, including “I may not be much but it’s all I think about.”

Simon noted that self-knowledge combined with humility is the flip side of the ego coin.

“You can’t buy milk at the hardware store.”

This fifth nugget translates into common sense. “We shouldn’t underestimate the importance of emotional IQ and common sense,” Simon said. “You really can’t change human nature just like you can’t buy milk at the hardware store.”