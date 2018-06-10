Palisades News Letters: Scrutiny Important in Elections

In 2014, I wrote about the role of journalism in a piece that was published by the UCLA Burkle Center, in which I quoted Supreme Court Justice Luis Brandeis who famously said, “Sunlight is the best of disinfectants.”

Brandeis may have been talking about the world stage or national politics, but the sentiment is just as applicable to our local community.

As Pacific Palisades Community Council Chair, I’m often chagrined to hear that residents do not believe the PPCC speaks for them. People say that leadership is comprised of a small group of people who rarely change and are involved simply to bolster their own sense of self importance.

I was a PPCC newbie in 2014, serving as educational representative. In 2015, I was elected to vice chair and the following year I was voted chair. I believe in the mission of the PPCC—to be the forum for community discussion, and to represent the voice of the community when there is consensus. I’ve made clear that I acknowledged all voices, respected input and invited all into the fold.

I welcomed scrutiny and invited people to look into PPCC processes. I’ve been incredibly proud to serve as Chair and have worked hard to engage Palisadians.

Now, we are involved in officer elections at the PPCC. The nominating committee, which I appointed with diversity in mind, selected a set of qualified candidates for each executive role. Others were nominated, and today we have two candidates contending for each officer position—all are impressive.