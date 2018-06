The Palisades Library 2018 summer reading challenge is open to all ages: children ages 0 to 11; teens ages 11 to 18; and adults ages 18 and up. Self-readers and read-to-me are welcome to join. Sign-up at the information desk, 861 Alma Real Dr.

Kickoff for the children’s program is 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 with Claire Mills, who will present “From Here to There & Everywhere.”