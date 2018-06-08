Get Ready to Run in the Will Rogers Fourth of July 5/10K

Registration is now open for the Will Rogers Fourth of July 5/10K Race and the Kids’ Fun Run. The race begins at 8:15 a.m. and the Kids’ Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

Usually between 2,800 to 3,000 runners compete along a course through the Hunt- ington Palisades and/or Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The race has been recognized as one of the most popular 10Ks in California. Over the years, it has been noted in Runners Worldmagazine as a race “not to be missed.”

The 10K was started in 1978 to complement the parade and fireworks show, making a full day of patriotic activities in Pacific Palisades.

The 5K was added in 1986 and the half mile Kids’ Run in 1995.

The online pre-registration price through June 20 is $40 for the 5/10K and $25 for the Kids’ Run.

From June 21 to June 29, the 5/10K is $50 and the Kids Run $25. Those who have registered through June 29 can pick up packets on July 2 and 3 at the Palisades Recreation