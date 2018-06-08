Get Ready to Run in the Will Rogers Fourth of July 5/10K

Registration is now open for the Will Rogers Fourth of July 5/10K Race and the Kids’ Fun Run. The race begins at 8:15 a.m. and the Kids’ Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4.
Usually between 2,800 to 3,000 runners compete along a course through the Hunt- ington Palisades and/or Will Rogers State Historic Park.
The race has been recognized as one of the most popular 10Ks in California. Over the years, it has been noted in Runners Worldmagazine as a race “not to be missed.”
The 10K was started in 1978 to complement the parade and fireworks show, making a full day of patriotic activities in Pacific Palisades.
The 5K was added in 1986 and the half mile Kids’ Run in 1995.
The online pre-registration price through June 20 is $40 for the 5/10K and $25 for the Kids’ Run.
From June 21 to June 29, the 5/10K is $50 and the Kids Run $25. Those who have registered through June 29 can pick up packets on July 2 and 3 at the Palisades Recreation
Center front lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Late registration and day-of-race registration is $60 for the 5/10K and $30 for the Kids’ Run.
Veterans can request a registration code to run for free (palisades10k.com/veterans). All runs start and finish at the Recreation Center. Volunteers are sought to help with the Kids’ Run. Contact: DAL16hat@gmail.com.
Please do not run or walk the race course without registering. Net proceeds from the race go to the Palisades Will RogersTM 5 & 10K Run Foundation, which donates to various youth charities and activities with the assistance of the Palisades Optimist Club.
This year’s sponsors include: Saint John’s Health Center, Cynthia L. & William E. Simon, Jr. Foundation, The Agency, Farmers Insurance, Amalfi Estates, TrueCar, UnionBank, Caruso, The Jordan Kaplan Family, 283 Sons of American Legion, American Legion Post 283, the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation and Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.
To register, visit: palisades4th.com.
