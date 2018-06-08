Celebrating Pacific Palisades’ 90-and-Over Residents

Photos by Matthew Stockman

More than 60 of the town’s 90- and-over residents attended the 22nd annual birthday luncheon in their honor on June 2, hosted by the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club at its nicely remodeled clubhouse.

Chaired by Fay Vahdani (owner of Luxe Home Healthcare), the free event included a tasty meal donated by Vittorio Ristorante in Marquez and Atria Senior Center, music by pianist Marie Captain, vintage songs by The Oceanaires and a performance by salsa dancer Crizam Carlos and his partner.

Lisa Cahill, City Councilman Mike Bonin’s field deputy, brought special certificates for the six centenarians in the room.