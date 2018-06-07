Potrero: The Park That Might Happen in Pacific Palisades

The bids are finally in.

According to Potrero Canyon Park Project Manager Pedro Garcia, three bids were received for the final Potrero grading project, which had been estimated to cost as high as $14.8 million. The bids ranged from $13.5 to $14.1 million.

The awarding of the bid is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. L.A. City Recreation and Parks board meeting on Wednesday, June 20, at the North Hollywood Recreation Center, 1430 Chandler Blvd.

In a 2017 News story, the city projected that the park, which was initially supposed to be completed in 1989—and then in 2017—would now open in 2020. In April, the News reported that about $40 million had been collected in a special account to be used for the completion of the passive recreation park with riparian landscaping from the Palisades Recreation Center down to PCH. The last of the 21 city-owned residential lots along Potrero Canyon had been sold to help fund the project’s completion.