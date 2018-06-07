Potrero: The Park That Might Happen in Pacific Palisades

The bids are finally in.
According to Potrero Canyon Park Project Manager Pedro Garcia, three bids were received for the final Potrero grading project, which had been estimated to cost as high as $14.8 million. The bids ranged from $13.5 to $14.1 million.
The awarding of the bid is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. L.A. City Recreation and Parks board meeting on Wednesday, June 20, at the North Hollywood Recreation Center, 1430 Chandler Blvd.
In a 2017 News story, the city projected that the park, which was initially supposed to be completed in 1989—and then in 2017—would now open in 2020. In April, the News reported that about $40 million had been collected in a special account to be used for the completion of the passive recreation park with riparian landscaping from the Palisades Recreation Center down to PCH. The last of the 21 city-owned residential lots along Potrero Canyon had been sold to help fund the project’s completion.
“We received about 122,000 sq. yd. of soil from the Caruso project,” Garcia said at an earlier meeting, when he announced that the next step was to put out bids.
Pacific Palisades Community Council Vice President George Wolfberg, who also chaired the Potrero Canyon Citizen Advisory Committee, has been following the project since 2005.
Wolfberg, who spoke to Garcia, told the News: “My best guess is the contract could be signed around July 1 if RAP is as efficient as BPW (the Bureau of Public Works). The start of grading then would be early August.”
Grading is expected to take about 14 months, followed by landscaping and ultimately a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
