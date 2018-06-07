PaliHi’s Akhil Tangutar Chosen Player Of the Year for Boys Volleyball

Akhil Tangutar, a junior outside hitter for Palisades High School, was chosen player of the year by the 2018 All-CIF Los Angeles City Section Boys Volleyball Team. The Dolphins coach Carlos Gray was selected as coach of the year.

Three PaliHi players made the first team: sophomore setter Miles Pertain, junior middle blocker Justin Howard and senior Libero Jeff Stuart. Making the second team was senior OH Scott Stuart.

They also received the same honor in the All-City Open Division, where once again the 6’3” Tangutar was chosen as player of the year and Gray coach of the year.

Pertain 6’2”, Howard, 6’6” and Jeff Stuart 6’ were chosen for the first team in the open division and Scott Stuart, 6’2” was se- lected for the second team. Pertain was the sole sophomore selected for both teams.

The boys team finished 34-3 in the sea- son and 12-0 in league. They won the City Championship by defeating Chatsworth 3-0 and were ranked going into the regional tournament. They defeated South Torrance 3-1 in the first round, but lost to Corona del Mar in the semi-final 3-0 on May 24 at Newport Beach.

Corona del Mar beat Newport, which was ranked first in California and in the nation 25-16, 25-21 and 25-10.