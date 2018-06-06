Trouble Seeing? Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Address Low Vision June 11

As residents age, many may have problems with vision loss. Palisades Alliance for Seniors will present “Living with Low Vision: Solutions and Services,” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Palisades Library Community room, 861 Alma Real. The program is open to all and is free of charge.

The speaker will be Kit Boyce, an independent living instructor at the Braille Institute.

Boyce will discuss living with vision loss that includes dealing with technology, orientation and mobility for safe travel, marking and labeling to stay organized, and identifying money. She will also address the psychological impact of vision loss.

Palisades Alliance offers programs of interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month.

For more information, visit palisadesalliance.org.