Those Dedicated to Mental Health Honored

The Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services 22nd Annual Easing the Stigma Leadership Awards were presented to Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Rick Springfield, Emmy, SAG, Tony and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Oliver Platt, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Tackle Joe Barksdale on April 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event is annually held at the end of April to bring awareness that May is Mental Health month.

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services is the nation’s leading provider of community health and substance-use services and is dedicated to serving communities where stigma or poverty limits access to services.

The event was organized by Pacific Palisades resident Laura Ornest, who serves on the boards of the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services and Jewish Family Service.

Ornest joined the Didi Hirsch board in 1999 as a way of giving back.

“When I was in seventh grade, my mother went to bed for 10 days,” Ornest said, when she was asked by the News why she had joined Didi Hirsh. “My brothers, sister and