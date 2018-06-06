Passings: Louise Fanelli, 83; Businesswoman

Sara Louise Fanelli, age 83, died peacefully at her Pacific Palisades home on May 6, surrounded by her loving family.

Louise, as family and friends knew her, was born on March 11, 1935 in Wampum, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Joseph and Maimee (Freed) Mussi and twin to brother Louis.

Among her earliest endeavors was babysitting a young lad named Joe Namath. She credited his Hall of Fame success in football to her skills as a babysitter.

At 16, Louise met and soon married the late David A. Cantwell. When asked in later years what prompted her to marry so young, she said, “He had a car and was a good dancer. What else do you want at 16?”

Louise and David had five children: Beverly, Susan, Laurie, Nancy and Patrick.

Louise was a successful businesswoman, and late in her career started her own finance company. But nothing was more important to her than looking after her four daughters and son. She lived her life as a devout Catholic.

In 1984, she met the love of her life, the late Frank J. Fanelli. She became his wife and a stepmother to his two daughters, Jeanne and Lisa.

Louise and Frank resided in San Bernardino before retiring to Temecula. After Frank’s death on February 21, 2006, Louise moved to the Palisades and her dream home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. From her “perch” she took great delight in watching the sunrise, surfers, sailboats and especially the white caps on windy days.