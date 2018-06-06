Palisades-Malibu YMCA/Optimist Club Hosts Track Meet (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Kids ages three to 15 years old completed in the 46th Annual YMCA/Optimist Club Track meet held at Palisades High School’s Stadium by the Sea last Sunday, June 3.

“We have about 60 kids competing this year,” YMCA Executive Jim Kirtley said, noting that this a great event because it brings kids from all the schools in the area together, and that kids get to try different events for the first time.

In addition to the running events, new this year was the javelin throw. Marquez Elementary’s Chander Desai said, “I’ve never done the javelin before.” After brief coaching from the official, he sent it soaring. “The toughest thing is learning the grip,” he said.