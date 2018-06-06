Palisades-Malibu YMCA/Optimist Club Hosts Track Meet (Video)

By Sue Pascoe
Editor
Kids ages three to 15 years old completed in the 46th Annual YMCA/Optimist Club Track meet held at Palisades High School’s Stadium by the Sea last Sunday, June 3.
“We have about 60 kids competing this year,” YMCA Executive Jim Kirtley said, noting that this a great event because it brings kids from all the schools in the area together, and that kids get to try different events for the first time.
In addition to the running events, new this year was the javelin throw. Marquez Elementary’s Chander Desai said, “I’ve never done the javelin before.” After brief coaching from the official, he sent it soaring. “The toughest thing is learning the grip,” he said.
You have to get used to it.”
Audrey Smith, who was also trying it for the first time and had some nice throws, said. “All the effort has to be in the throwing, instead of running—it’s in the form.”
Palisades Elementary’s Harper Given, who had never tried the event before, showed perfect form throwing the spear 56’7”, the furthest of anyone in any age category, boys or girls.
Christine Chambers, who is the CYO champion in shot put, with a personal best of 26’8”,went 25’3” for this meet. Optimist Dr. George Labrot said,“She’s the only person I haven’t had to tell how to do it. Some of the kids wanted to try and throw it like a softball.”
Social Icons