PaliHi Softball Season Wraps Up

PaliHi second baseman Calia Hunter, a senior, was selected to the All-City Division I first team. According to MaxPreps, her batting average was .489, her on-base percentage was .638 and she had 23 total hits, 11 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Named to the second team was senior outfielder Samahni Squalls, whose batting average was .518 and her on-base percentage was .578. She had 29 hits, 24 RBIS and 20 runs.
Under head coach Tori Dario, the Palisades softball team was 9-3 in the Western League and ended the season 10-9 overall, including a first-round loss in the City Section Division 1 tournament to Eagle Rock, 12-2.
Venice was first in the Western League this year, with Palisades and Hamilton tied for second with the same record. The Gondoliers went into the tournament as the fifth seed.
Granada Hills had the top ranking but was upset by ninth-seeded Marshall in the quarterfinals. Venice defeated Marshall in the semifinals before losing to Cleveland in the championship game, 4-0.
Coach Dario, a special education teacher who is in her fourth year as head coach, had eight seniors on her team: Hunter, Squalls, Cienna Henry Milton, Milly Acevedo, Jasmine Pelayo Najar, Talia Hunter, Sasha Vanley and Giselle Murillo.
