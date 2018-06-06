PaliHi Softball Season Wraps Up

PaliHi second baseman Calia Hunter, a senior, was selected to the All-City Division I first team. According to MaxPreps, her batting average was .489, her on-base percentage was .638 and she had 23 total hits, 11 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Named to the second team was senior outfielder Samahni Squalls, whose batting average was .518 and her on-base percentage was .578. She had 29 hits, 24 RBIS and 20 runs.

Under head coach Tori Dario, the Palisades softball team was 9-3 in the Western League and ended the season 10-9 overall, including a first-round loss in the City Section Division 1 tournament to Eagle Rock, 12-2.