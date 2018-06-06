PaliHi Girls Track and Field Places 2nd, Boys 3rd at City Championships

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Despite cool weather and windy conditions, it was a good day for the Palisades High School track and field teams as they competed in the L.A. City Section championships on May 24 at El Camino College.

The top-three varsity finishers (plus those who made the qualifying time/jump standards) advanced to the state meet in Clovis on June 1 and 2.

Recording its best finish in recent history, the PaliHi boys team placed third with 51 points, behind Dorsey (63) and Carson (53). In 2015, the boys were 12th overall with 15 points; in 2016 they improved to 8th with 24 points, and last year they were 5th with 29 points.

The Pali girls also continued their upward trend, finishing second with 50 points behind Carson (121). They were third in 2015 (48 points), fourth in 2016 (22) and third a year ago (35).

The day’s overall hero for Pali was senior Bailey Jones, who jumped 46’1” to win the triple jump, placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles and helped the 4×100 relay team finish third. He was seeded first in the long jump, but had problems hitting the board and ended up fourth with a leap of 21’7”.

DISTANCE RACES:

The distance and middle-distance runners, under coach Bob Macias, have always performed well at the City Finals, and this year was no different.

Junior Brittany Darrow captured her second city title in the 800 meters (2:19.90) and junior Elizabeth Rene, the defending 1600-meter city champion, took third (5:11.74) in her event to earn a berth at state.

In the 3200, sophomore Sarah Bentley defended her title by running a personal best (11:08.70). Freshman Miranda Shriver took fourth (11.23.53) and junior Jessica Biershenk was 11th (12:05.93).