Pacific Palisades Historical Society Will Host Two June Events

The annual members and guest luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 14, at Aldersgate Retreat Center, 925 Haverford Ave.

The cost is $25 per person and members and guests must RSVP to board@pacificpalisadeshistory.org by June 9.

In addition to lunch, there will be a preview of upcoming events and a sneak peek at the Society’s new website.

Lost Santa Monica and Palisades Images…Found!

A unique photo exhibition culminating Pacific Palisades historian Randy Young’s 40 years of collecting historical images of Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica Canyon will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Gallery 169, located at 169 West Channel Road (across from the Golden Bull restaurant).

Photos show the early landscape and development of Pacific Palisades and of Santa Monica Canyon. Images range in size from small postcards to large custom-made panoramas from the 1890’s. Admission is free and open to all.

For more information, visit the historical society’s website.