‘Write Me a Murder’ Opens Friday at Pierson Playhouse

The Theatre Palisades production of “Write Me a Murder” will open at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 8, and run weekends through Sunday, July 15, at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

The play, by Frederick Knott, is the story of brothers Clive and David Rodingham, who inherit the family fortune upon the death of their father.

They meet businessman Charles and his wife Julie, a would-be thriller writer. Charles is anxious to work with the brothers on property deals, and encourages David, who is also a writer, to co-author a murder story with Julie. Together they dream up the perfect murder plot.

Directed by Michael-Anthony Nozzi and produced by Martha Hunter and Sherman Wayne, the cast includes Phil Bartloff (Charles Sturrock, Constable Hackett), Jeff DeWitt (The Honorable David Rod-ingham), Laura Goldstein (Mrs. Tibbit), Holly Sidell (Julie Sturrock), Tyler Parker (The Honorable Clive Rodingham) and Michele Schultz (Dr. Elizabeth Woolley).

The curtain opens on Fridays and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. There is free parking. For more information, call 310-454-1970 or visit theatrepalisades.org.