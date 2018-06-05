Tom Hanks Stars as Falstaff in ‘Henry IV’ at West LA V.A.

Tom Hanks will make his L.A. stage debut as Falstaff in Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” during June at the Japanese Garden on the West L.A. Veterans Affairs campus.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are longtime supporters of the Shakespeare Center.

The play started in previews on June 5 and will officially open this Saturday, June 10, running daily (except Mondays) through July 1.

Tony Award-winner Daniel Sullivan is directing the all-star cast that also includes Anthony Mark Barrow, Raffi Barsoumian, Josh Clark, Benji Coelho, James Michael Cowan, Harry Groener, Hamish Linklater, Jeff Marlow, Joe Morton, Chris Myers, Chris O’Reilly, Alexander Pimentel, Ray Porter, Rondi Reed, Chris Rivera, Emily Swallow, Peter Van Norden, Geoffrey Wade and Time Winters.