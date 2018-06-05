Spotlight: Photojournalist Rapoport’s Film Commemorates Tragedy

The catastrophe made international headlines: 116 children and 28 adults dead. Photojournalist Chuck Rapoport saw another story: the one that would continue in the disaster’s aftermath.

Watching the television coverage at home in New York where he lived with his wife Mary and 4-month old son, he wanted to take his camera to Aberfan after the other journalists had left.As he told his editor at Life magazine, he wanted to document a town with no children.

Although he faced difficulties at first, the “Yank,” as the locals called Rapoport, eventually came to be accepted during the five weeks he documented the town. He arrived eight days after the tragedy and stayed in a single room above the town pub.

One local man, Dai George, who hated the “journeys” (journalists), accepted him only after he explained he was “a poet with a camera.”

“You’re in the land of poets,” George said after Rapoport recited a Dylan Thomas poem he had learned as a student at Ohio University.

Jim Hicks, Life’s London bureau chief, accompanied Rapoport to Aberfan for part of the time. Their work resulted in “Aberfan: Stirrings of New Life,” a 10-page photo essay published in January 1967. Rapoport also published a book “Aberfan: The Days After: A Journey in Pictures,” and his photos have been exhibited at the National Library of Wales.