Friends of Palisades Library Pop-Up Book Sale to be Held Friday

Hundreds of nearly new fiction and non-fiction books, art books, cookbooks, coffeetable books, DVDs and CDs will be sold from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Friday, June 8, at the Palisades Branch Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

As an added convenience, credit cards as well as cash and checks will now be accepted for payment. This sale is in addition to the Friends of the Library parking-lot sales and the ongoing library bookstore sales.

All proceeds help the branch library purchase books it would not otherwise be able to offer. For more information, visit friendsofpalilibrary.org.