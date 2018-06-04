Palisades Crime: Woman Arrested for DUI at PCH and Temescal; Suspect ID’d in Stolen Lottery Scanner

The following June 4, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicles

800 Fiske St, 6/1/18 btwn 12 PM and 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Theft

1400 Allenford, btwn 5/25/18 at 8 PM and 5/26/18 at 5:20 AM. The suspect took property from victim’s front porch.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/3/18 at 8:15 AM. The suspect (female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’5″ 120 lb, 60 years) took a lottery scanner from victim’s business.

DUI

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/1/18 at 12:55 AM. A 38-year-old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.