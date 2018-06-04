Dining With Grace: Locanda Del Largo

Just a week ago, my friend Barbara and I were happy to be dining once again at Locanda del Lago, on the Santa Monica Promenade.

In case you do not know this delightful Italian restaurant, it was started by West Hooker-Poletti in 1991 and still provides us with outstanding food thanks to West, who was born and raised in Bellagio along Lake Como in Northern Italy.

The restaurant has outdoor tables for warm pleasant days or evening dining, as well as indoor bar/dining seating and a delightful dining room that makes you feel as if you have been transported to Italy as you view walls filled with colorful scenes from Bellagio. Here, happily, you can hear your dining partner as you discuss the menu.

The two-sided menu offers a side devoted solely to cocktails, wines and beers. This happily gives diners many choices with selections of artisanal cocktails (even low-calorie ones), imported and domestic beers, sparkling wines and a large array of wines by the glass or bottle, along with a listing of six non-alcoholic beverages.

Appetizers and small plates start off the menu. We selected Vitello Tonnato, a house specialty from Bellagio, as a shared starter, with its free-range veal ($15). The roasted and chilled bits of veal along with Genoa tuna-caper aioli and micro greens were delightful and perfect to share.

Other selections included steamed mussels with grilled crostini ($14) and Italian Chef Daniele’s housemade burrata with his signature burrata cheese served with a choice of Prosciutto di Parma ($16) or vine-ripened tomatoes ($15).