Palisades News Letters: Changing Tenure in Public Schools

Thanks for your eloquent Viewpoint calling for a change in the public-school tenure system which pro- tects lousy teachers, even “several math teachers at Palisades High School who have made students’ lives hell.” But until that utopian change happens, I have a suggestion which might get some tenured teachers fired or, at the very least, should light a fire under this issue.

Some years ago, our daughter Tracey, age 9, reported that one of her school teachers frequently unleashed insults, abuse and insane rants against individual students and the entire class. I found this hard to believe, but told Tracey, “If you’re telling the truth, how’d you like to get this teacher fired?” Eyes gleaming, Tracey, who’d been raised to have a strong sense of justice and to take guff from nobody, eagerly replied, “Okay, Daddy. Let’s do it.”