Michael Edlen: Senior Homeowners and Financial Issues

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

In our efforts to help seniors remain in their current homes for as long as practical, there are often financial challenges that they or their families must resolve.

With many people living for far more years than they might have planned, financial situations become even more challenging. We recommend that families rely on the expertise of trained and qualified professionals for guidance.

This article’s intent is to explore ways to prepare in an organized way for consulting with financial planning professionals. Though written from the perspective of the senior, in many cases it will be the family that benefits from some of the suggestions.

Perhaps the simplest approach to analyzing the financial picture is to break it into three parts: 1.) identify your assets, 2.) figure out your monthly income, and 3.) be sure to account for all monthly expenses.

Be sure you know which government assistance programs are available to apply for that are not already sources of support for you. Having the perspective that this three-part review provides will better equip you to then consult a financial or other expert in working out a plan for continued financial security.

Identification of Assets: Checking accounts, savings accounts, money-market funds, certificates of deposits, bonds, stocks, partnership shares, IRAs, 401(k)s, pensions, items in safe deposit boxes, investment properties, your own home, vehicles, special collections and hidden valuables. Other assets may include money or other things of value that have been loaned out and not yet paid back or returned. It could be vitally important to identify any records of such financial activities and to take action where appropriate to collect.