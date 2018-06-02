Ethiq App, Created By Former Paul Revere School Teacher, Teaches to Vote with Your Wallet

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Trying to figure out which corporations have donated to a specific political candidate involves digging through link after link on the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) site.

What if there were an app, much like a dating app, where instead of finding which man or woman would be compatible, you could learn which business best aligns with your political views?

For example, if you are a Democrat and one of the places you do a lot of business contributes to Republican causes (or vice versa) would you continue to patronize them?

Ethiq, an app developed by former Paul Revere world history teacher Darren Bates, reveals which business is giving to which candidate and/or cause.

“This is the most difficult thing I’ve done,” said Bates, who went before the FEC twice. Once was to secure permission to use the data and a second time was for Ethiq to be recognized as journalism-based app.

After you answer simple questions on the app, which is non-partisan and fact-based, it will steer you to the businesses that best align with your values.

Bates, who is also a photographer, stopped teaching in 2012. He worked on a Discovery Channel story on airplanes and then traveled around the world with a documentary crew that filmed the tagging of sharks in Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands.