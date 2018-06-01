Taft’s Origami: Artistic, Scientific And Meditative

The world of origami has intrigued Taft since he was a small boy, who could not yet read but whose family had a subscription to the children’s magazine Jack and Jill. One issue included instructions on making a jumping frog out of an index card. Taft became entranced by these frogs, which hop when their backs are pushed, and his busi- ness cards even feature instructions on how to transform the cards into jumping frogs.

Due to his intrigue with paper folding, his parents, Peter Taft and Diana Todd, bought him a book illustrating more origami pieces, and his knowledge expanded so that even though he didn’t know how to read English, he could soon read origami instructions.

“It is its own language,” said Taft, who grew up with his siblings, Julia and Tyler. “Even if origami artists don’t speak each other’s language, we speak that language.”

Origami has played another important role in Taft’s life in an unexpected way. After graduating from Wildwood School in 2004, he enrolled in St. John’s College. The following summer, while surfing at Will Rogers State Beach, he suffered a severe injury that permanently damaged the spinal cord in his neck.

“It was a one-in-a-million freak accident,” said Taft, who said a lifeguard his family knew was able to pull him to safety.

However, he now requires a wheelchair and the nerve damage affected his ability to use his hands. Paper folding turned out to be an ideal therapy, and Taft, who is now enrolled in graduate school to become a therapist, said origami is one of the many types of art therapy.