Palisadian Louise Sandy Bakes Delicious Self-Designed Cakes to Order

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

What to select from home baker Louise Sandy, who offers 22 different flavors for her custom cakes?

Hmmm, will it be a Funfetti (buttery vanilla cake speckled with multi-colored sprinkles, topped with vanilla buttercream and more sprinkles) or a White Chocolate Mocha (layers of espresso cake filled with white chocolate buttercream) or an Irish Car Bomb (Guinness chocolate cake, filled with Bailey’s buttercream frosting and coated with Jameson’s Irish whiskey ganache) or a Margarita (lime and Triple Sec cake, soaked in tequila and lime syrup, filled with homemade bitter orange curd and covered in lime buttercream)?

“Kids often seem to request funfetti,” said Sandy, who bakes the cakes in her Pacific Palisades kitchen.“Adults prefer salted caramel or tiramisù.”

Once the flavor is selected, then the design process starts. “All of my cakes are unique designs created by me,” said Sandy.

If a customer provides her with a specific cake she will recreate it, giving credit to the original designer. She has designed everything from birthday cakes and Halloween cakes to wedding cakes.

“I think the most unusual cake I’ve made was a Beetlejuice cake for a Halloween party. I sculpted an almost life-size head, on top of two more tiers representing his checked shirt and the graveyard scene below, all lit up with green LED lights.”

A self-taught baker, Sandy is from the United Kingdom. “The first thing I ever baked was a Victoria Sandwich Cake, a traditional English vanilla sponge cake layered with jam and whipped cream,” she said, noting she was about 10 years old at the time. “My mother always made a cake for tea on Sundays, and she was very good about letting me loose in the kitchen,as long as I cleaned up afterwards.”

Sandy, who moved to the Palisades about two years ago, initially came to the West Coast with her husband, Julian, and two children in 2004.