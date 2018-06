The Palisades Art Association will hold its annual art show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 3 on the Palisades Village Green (corner of Sunset and Swarthmore).

Artists featured will include Renee Agarwal, Annette Alexakis, Terri Bromberg, Judith Carr, Martha Meade and Wanda Norman-Storey.

For more information, visit https://paliart.org/events-1/pacific-palisades-village-green-art-show.